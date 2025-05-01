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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 11
Problem 11
The word 'prokaryotic' is derived from Greek roots. What does it imply about the cellular structure?
A
Cells have membrane-bound organelles
B
Cells lack a true nucleus
C
Cells have a true nucleus
D
Cells lack ribosomes
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