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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Metabolism / Problem 7
Problem 7
The following roles of microbes as decomposers in the biosphere are all true, except
A
They act as environmental cleaners by decomposing dead plants and animals.
B
They make nitrogen available to other organisms.
C
They provide space for new life in the biosphere by decomposing the dead.
D
The soil will become depleted of all nutrients.
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