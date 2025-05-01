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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Reproduction / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following introduces genetic variation in bacteria by incorporating external DNA?
A
Conjugation
B
Binary fission
C
Transduction
D
Transformation
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