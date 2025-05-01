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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Diversity / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which one is true for both bacteria and archaea
A
Archaea and bacteria lack histone proteins associated with their DNA
B
Archaea and bacteria use CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
C
Archaea and bacteria have similar membrane lipids
D
Archaea and bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell wall
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