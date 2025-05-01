General Biology
Which biome has the highest biomass and biodiversity?
Which adaptation helps savannah plants survive during droughts?
Which adaptation allows chaparral plants to recover quickly after wildfires?
Which factor most directly limits tree growth in temperate grasslands?
Upon evaluating the productivity of temperate broadleaf forests versus tropical rainforests, what can be inferred?
What are the environmental conditions that contribute to low productivity in tundras?
How does permafrost influence the types of plants that can grow in tundra ecosystems?
What is the main difference between freshwater and marine biomes?
What common ecological role do seasonal turnover and ocean upwelling share?