Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 9
Next
48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 7
Problem 7
How does permafrost influence the types of plants that can grow in tundra ecosystems?
A
It supports the growth of deep-rooted trees.
B
It encourages the growth of tall shrubs.
C
It limits growth to shallow-rooted plants like mosses and grasses.
D
It has no effect on plant growth.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options