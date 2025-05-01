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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which adaptation helps savannah plants survive during droughts?
A
Deep root systems to access water
B
Broad leaves to increase photosynthesis
C
Rapid reproduction during rainy seasons
D
High water storage capacity in leaves
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