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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 6
Problem 6
What are the environmental conditions that contribute to low productivity in tundras?
A
Extreme cold and short growing seasons
B
Constant sunlight and mild temperatures
C
High temperatures and abundant rainfall
D
Rich soil nutrients and long growing seasons
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