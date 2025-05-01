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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which adaptation allows chaparral plants to recover quickly after wildfires?
A
Fleshy leaves that store water.
B
High tolerance to waterlogging.
C
Seeds that require heat to germinate.
D
Thick bark that resists burning.
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