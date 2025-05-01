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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which biome has the highest biomass and biodiversity?
A
Temperate forests
B
Tropical rainforests
C
Deserts
D
Savannahs
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