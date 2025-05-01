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48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 9
48. Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Aquatic Biomes / Problem 9
Problem 9
What common ecological role do seasonal turnover and ocean upwelling share?
A
Both processes are driven by wind patterns.
B
Both processes help distribute nutrients and oxygen throughout the water column.
C
Both processes reduce biodiversity in aquatic ecosystems.
D
Both processes decrease nutrient availability in aquatic ecosystems.
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