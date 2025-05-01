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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Life History / Problem 6
Problem 6
Given the trade-off between high survivorship and high fecundity, why do fruit flies and African bush elephants display different life history strategies?
A
Both species have adapted to environments with abundant resources, eliminating the need for trade-offs.
B
Fruit flies exhibit high fecundity with low parental investment, while elephants exhibit low fecundity with high parental investment.
C
Fruit flies and elephants both prioritize high survivorship over fecundity, but in different environmental contexts.
D
Elephants have high fecundity due to their large size, while fruit flies have high survivorship due to their rapid life cycle.
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