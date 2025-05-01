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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Ecology / Problem 1
Problem 1
In the following graph showing a demographic transition model, identify the correct labels from 1 to 5.
A
[1] - Demographic transition, [2] - Birth rate, [3] - Death rate, [4] - High birth and death rates, [5] - Falling birth rate
B
[1] - High birth and death rates, [2] - Birth rate, [3] - Death rate, [4] - Demographic transition, [5] - Falling birth rate
C
[1] - Demographic transition, [2] - Death rate, [3] - Birth rate, [4] - High birth and death rates, [5] - Falling birth rate
D
[1] - High birth and death rates, [2] - Death rate, [3] - Birth rate, [4] - Demographic transition, [5] - Falling birth rate
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