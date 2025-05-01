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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Life History / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which characteristic is typical of a semelparous organism?
A
Multiple reproductive cycles occur throughout life.
B
Reproduction is not a part of their life history strategy.
C
Reproduction occurs once before death.
D
Reproduction is continuous without an explicit reproductive cycle.
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