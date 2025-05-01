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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 4
Problem 4
If 50 butterflies are captured, marked, and released, and later 40 butterflies are recaptured with 10 marked individuals, what is the estimated total population size?
A
250
B
150
C
200
D
100
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