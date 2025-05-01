Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 7
Next
50. Population Ecology / Population Sampling Methods / Problem 3
Problem 3
How can quadrats be utilized to estimate the population size of a plant species in a large field?
A
By analyzing the genetic diversity within a single quadrat.
B
By marking individual plants and tracking their movement.
C
By using quadrats only along the edges of the field.
D
By counting the number of plants in several quadrats and extrapolating to the entire field.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options