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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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Problem 7
50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Population Demography / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is the main purpose of a life table in population studies?
A
To map the geographical distribution of species.
B
To determine ecosystem biodiversity.
C
To track age-specific survival and reproduction rates.
D
To analyze genetic variation within a population.
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