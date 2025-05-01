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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 1 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Ecology / Problem 2
Problem 2
When bacteria are grown in a culture medium in a flask, which of the following factors causes the growth rate to slow as it approaches carrying capacity?
A
Depletion of available nutrients.
B
Depletion of space.
C
Accumulation of metabolic byproducts.
D
All of the above.
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