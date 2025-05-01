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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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Problem 8
50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Exponential Population Growth / Problem 8
Problem 8
Calculate the average growth of a population of 1500 with a growth rate of 0.01 over 10 years.
A
1500
B
150
C
300
D
15
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