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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Introduction to Population Growth Models / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is r max considered a species-specific parameter in population growth models?
A
It is only applicable to short-lived species.
B
It is universally constant across all species under ideal conditions.
C
It reflects the inherent biological characteristics and reproductive potential of each species.
D
It varies based on environmental conditions rather than species traits.
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