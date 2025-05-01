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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Linear Population Growth / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which assumption does the linear population growth model make about the growth rate?
A
The growth rate decreases as the population nears carrying capacity.
B
The growth rate fluctuates based on environmental conditions.
C
The growth rate remains constant regardless of population size.
D
The growth rate accelerates as the population increases.
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