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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology - Part 2 of 3!
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50. Population Ecology / Factors Limiting Population Growth / Problem 2
Problem 2
What would you expect to observe in a graph showing the relationship between population density and mortality rate when density independent factors are influencing the population?
A
Mortality rate increases as population density increases.
B
Mortality rate fluctuates significantly with changes in population density.
C
Mortality rate decreases as population density increases.
D
Mortality rate remains constant regardless of population density.
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