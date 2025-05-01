General Biology
Primary productivity is the production of biomass at the level of:
Which one contains the highest percentage of Nitrogen?
Choose the correct labels for A, B, and C in the following ecological pyramid.
If a primary producer has a gross primary productivity of 5000 kJ/m²/year and loses 1000 kJ/m²/year to respiration, what is the assimilated energy?
Which of the following statements about trophic efficiency (TE) is correct?
Which of the following is a reason for energy loss as it moves through trophic levels?
If a consumer ingests 500 kcal and stores 50 kcal in tissues, what is the net production efficiency (NPE)?
In an ecosystem where the GPP is 30,000 kcal and 45% is used for respiration, what is the NPP?
Which trophic level typically contains the most energy in an energy pyramid?
Why is biomagnification significant in the context of environmental pollution?