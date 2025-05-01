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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 8
Problem 8
In an ecosystem where the GPP is 30,000 kcal and 45% is used for respiration, what is the NPP?
A
22,500 kcal
B
13,500 kcal
C
27,000 kcal
D
16,500 kcal
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