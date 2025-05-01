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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 4
Problem 4
If a primary producer has a gross primary productivity of 5000 kJ/m²/year and loses 1000 kJ/m²/year to respiration, what is the assimilated energy?
A
6000 kJ/m²/year
B
5000 kJ/m²/year
C
1000 kJ/m²/year
D
4000 kJ/m²/year
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