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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following is a reason for energy loss as it moves through trophic levels?
A
Gain in energy efficiency
B
Heat loss due to metabolic processes
C
Energy increase through photosynthesis
D
Energy creation at each level
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