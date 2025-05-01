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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Energy & Biomass Pyramids / Problem 10
Problem 10
Why is biomagnification significant in the context of environmental pollution?
A
It stabilizes energy flow across trophic levels.
B
It decreases the reproduction rates of primary consumers.
C
It increases toxin concentrations in top predators, affecting health and ecosystem stability.
D
It enhances the growth rate of primary producers.
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