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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Introduction to Ecosystems / Problem 3
Problem 3
Choose the correct labels for A, B, and C in the following ecological pyramid.
A
A - 18600 kg, B - 1860 kg, C - 186 kg
B
A - 18600 kg, B - 186 kg, C - 18.6 kg
C
A - 1860 kg, B - 186 kg, C - 18.6 kg
D
A - 1860 kg, B - 1860 kg, C - 18.6 kg
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