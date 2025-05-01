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52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
52. Ecosystems - Part 1 of 2!
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52. Ecosystems / Energy & Biomass Pyramids / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which trophic level typically contains the most energy in an energy pyramid?
A
Producers
B
Tertiary consumers
C
Primary consumers
D
Secondary consumers
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