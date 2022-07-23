The main constituents of the plasma membrane are ________.
a. Carbohydrates and lipids
b. Proteins and phospholipids
c. Fats and carbohydrates
d. Fatty acids and nucleic acids
A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by ________.
a. Passive transport
b. Osmosis
c. Facilitated diffusion
d. Active transport
e. Diffusion
A cell that is placed in salty seawater will ________.
a. Take sodium and chloride ions in by diffusion.
b. Move water out of the cell by active transport.
c. Use facilitated diffusion to break apart the sodium and chloride ions.
d. Lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis.
Which of the following cannot pass through the membrane without the help of a membrane protein?
a. Carbon dioxide
b. Water
c. Oxygen
d. Charged molecules