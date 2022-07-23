Textbook Question
A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by ________.
a. Passive transport
b. Osmosis
c. Facilitated diffusion
d. Active transport
e. Diffusion
2501
views
A substance moving across a membrane against a concentration gradient is moving by ________.
a. Passive transport
b. Osmosis
c. Facilitated diffusion
d. Active transport
e. Diffusion
A cell that is placed in salty seawater will ________.
a. Take sodium and chloride ions in by diffusion.
b. Move water out of the cell by active transport.
c. Use facilitated diffusion to break apart the sodium and chloride ions.
d. Lose water to the outside of the cell via osmosis.
Which of the following forms of membrane transport require specific membrane proteins?
a. Diffusion
b. Exocytosis
c. Facilitated diffusion
d. Active transport
e. Facilitated diffusion and active transport