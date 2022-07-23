Textbook Question
What is meant by the term induced fit?
Which of the following is a false statement regarding enzymes?
a. Enzymes are proteins that speed up metabolic reactions.
b. Enzymes have specific substrates.
c. Enzymes supply ATP to their substrates.
d. An enzyme may be used many times.
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by ________.
a. Heating cells
b. Binding to substrates and placing stress on their bonds
c. Changing the shape of the cell
d. Supplying energy to the substrate