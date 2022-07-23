Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Body Weight and Health
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 3

What are the reactants and products of cellular respiration?

1
Identify the main process: Cellular respiration is a metabolic process in cells where chemical energy stored in glucose is converted into energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
Determine the initial substances: The reactants are the substances that start the cellular respiration process. In this case, the primary reactants are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2).
Understand the role of reactants: Glucose is broken down, and oxygen is used to accept electrons, which helps in the production of ATP.
Identify the end products: The products are the substances produced as a result of cellular respiration. The main products are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP.
Recognize the overall reaction: The overall chemical equation for cellular respiration can be summarized as glucose plus oxygen yields carbon dioxide, water, and ATP.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that converts glucose and oxygen into energy, specifically ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which cells use for various functions. This process occurs in three main stages: glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain, each contributing to the overall energy yield.
Reactants of Cellular Respiration

The primary reactants of cellular respiration are glucose and oxygen. Glucose, derived from carbohydrates, serves as the main energy source, while oxygen is essential for the aerobic phase of respiration, allowing for the complete oxidation of glucose to produce energy efficiently.
Products of Cellular Respiration

The main products of cellular respiration are carbon dioxide, water, and ATP. Carbon dioxide is released as a waste product, while water is formed during the electron transport chain. ATP is the energy currency of the cell, providing the necessary energy for cellular activities.
