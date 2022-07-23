Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Life in the Greenhouse
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 4

The burning of fossil fuels ________.
a. Releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
b. Primarily occurs as a result of human activity.
c. Is contributing to global warming.
d. Is possible thanks to photosynthesis that occurred millions of years ago.
e. All of the above are correct.

Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking about the burning of fossil fuels and its implications. Fossil fuels are derived from ancient organic matter, and their combustion has significant environmental and biological consequences.
Step 2: Analyze option (a). Combustion of fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide (CO₂) into the atmosphere. This is a well-documented fact because carbon stored in fossil fuels is oxidized during burning, producing CO₂.
Step 3: Analyze option (b). The burning of fossil fuels primarily occurs due to human activities such as industrial processes, transportation, and energy production. This is a key driver of anthropogenic climate change.
Step 4: Analyze option (c). The release of CO₂ from burning fossil fuels contributes to global warming by enhancing the greenhouse effect, where heat is trapped in Earth's atmosphere, leading to rising temperatures.
Step 5: Analyze option (d). Fossil fuels are formed from the remains of ancient plants and organisms that underwent photosynthesis millions of years ago. This process stored solar energy in chemical bonds, which is released during combustion. Since all the options (a), (b), (c), and (d) are correct, the answer is (e), 'all of the above are correct.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fossil Fuels and Their Formation

Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas, are formed from the remains of ancient plants and animals that underwent heat and pressure over millions of years. This process, known as fossilization, transforms organic material into energy-rich substances that can be burned for fuel. Understanding this formation is crucial to grasping how these fuels are linked to historical biological processes like photosynthesis.
Carbon Dioxide Emissions

The burning of fossil fuels releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, a greenhouse gas that traps heat. This process contributes to the greenhouse effect, which is essential for maintaining Earth's temperature but is exacerbated by human activities, leading to climate change. Recognizing the role of CO2 emissions is vital for understanding the environmental impact of fossil fuel consumption.
Global Warming and Climate Change

Global warming refers to the long-term increase in Earth's average surface temperature due to human-induced factors, primarily the burning of fossil fuels. This rise in temperature leads to climate change, which encompasses various environmental shifts, including extreme weather patterns and rising sea levels. Understanding the connection between fossil fuel use and global warming is essential for addressing climate-related challenges.
