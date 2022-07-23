Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because ________.

a. The sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface.

b. The strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break.

c. It has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes.

d. Initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true.