1:31 minutes 1:31 minutes Problem 8d Textbook Question Textbook Question DRAW IT In mammals, the production of the hormone IGF-1 by the liver is controlled by growth hormone (GH) and GH-releasing hormone. Draw a simple sketch of this pathway, including glands, tissues, hormones, routes for hormone movement, and effects.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the glands involved: Start by identifying the pituitary gland and the liver as the primary glands involved in this pathway. Illustrate the hormone release from the pituitary gland: Draw the pituitary gland and show the release of Growth Hormone (GH) into the bloodstream. View full solution Show the action of GH on the liver: Draw a line or arrow from GH to the liver indicating that GH stimulates the liver. Depict the production of IGF-1: Inside the liver, illustrate that the action of GH leads to the production of IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1). Trace the movement and effect of IGF-1: Draw IGF-1 being released from the liver into the bloodstream and show its effects on various tissues such as muscle and bone, promoting growth and development.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer: Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked