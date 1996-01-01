Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
What do steroid and peptide hormones typically have in common? a. their solubility in cell membranes b. their requirement for travel through the bloodstream c. the location of their receptors d. their reliance on signal transduction in the cell

