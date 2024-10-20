Problem 13

Atmospheric CO2 has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO2 enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO2 levels? The amount of water that evaporates from stomata over a period of time is referred to as stomatal conductance, which is determined largely by the number of stomata in a given area of leaf surface. Researchers obtained specimens from preserved collections and measured stomatal conductance in leaves from oak trees and pine trees that grew at various times under different CO2 levels. The data are shown in the following graph. In general, is the maximum stomatal conductance rate in plants more or less than it was a century ago?