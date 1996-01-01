Draw a plant cell in pure water. Add dots to indicate solutes inside the cell. Now add more dots to indicate an increase in solute potential inside the cell. Add an arrow showing the net direction of water movement in response. Add arrows showing the direction of wall pressure and turgor pressure in response to water movement. Repeat the same exercise, but this time, add solutes to the solution outside the cell at a concentration that is greater than inside the cell.
