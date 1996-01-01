The cells of a certain plant species can accumulate solutes to create very low solute potentials. Which of these statements is correct?
a. The plant’s transpiration rates will tend to be extremely low.
b. The plant can compete for water effectively and live in
c. relatively dry soils.
d. The plant will grow most effectively in soils that are saturated with water year-round.
e. The plant’s leaves will wilt easily.
