What is the role of companion cells in the movement of sugars through plants?
a. They are the sites of sugar production by photosynthesis.
d. They are the sites where starch is converted to sucrose.
c. They secrete sucrose, which draws sugars through phloem under negative pressure.
d. They accumulate sucrose, which is then transferred to adjacent sieve-tube elements.
