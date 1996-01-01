Consider the following statements regarding the transport of phloem sap. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F This is a passive process that is driven by the evaporation of water from leaves.
T/F Sugars tend to move from sources to sinks.
T/F Phloem sap moves through sieve-tube elements under positive pressure.
T/F Sieve-tube elements and vessel elements are commonly involved in the transport of phloem sap.
