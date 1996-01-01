Atmospheric CO2 has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO2 enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO2 levels?
Which of these structural features can help to limit water loss in plants that occupy dry habitats?
a. abundant companion cells and sieve-tube elements
b. stomata that are located in pits on the undersides of their leaves, or narrow, needlelike leaves
c. extensive networks of xylem and phloem
d. stomata that are located on the top surface of leaves, or broad leaves
