Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Identify the quadrant that the given angle is located in.
radians
Test whether the point is on the unit circle by plugging it into the equation, .
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
rad,
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
Identify the reference angle of each given angle.
120°
Identify the reference angle of each given angle.
rad
Identify the reference angle of each given angle.
210°
Identify what angle, , satisfies the following conditions.
; <
Identify what angle, , satisfies the following conditions.
; <
Identify what angle, , satisfies the following conditions.
; >
For each expression, identify which coterminal angle to use & determine the exact value of the expression.
For each expression, identify which coterminal angle to use & determine the exact value of the expression.