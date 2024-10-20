Multiple Choice

Test whether the point is on the unit circle by plugging it into the equation, ﻿ x 2 + y 2 = 1 x^2+y^2=1 x 2 + y 2 = 1 ﻿ .

﻿ ( − 2 2 , − 2 2 ) \left(\frac{-\sqrt2}{2},\frac{-\sqrt2}{2}\right) ( 2 − 2 ​ ​ , 2 − 2 ​ ​ ) ﻿