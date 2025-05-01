Sketch the region bounded by f ( x ) = − ( x − 2 ) 2 + 5 \textcolor{blue}{f\left(x\right)=-\left(x-2\right)^2+5} f(x)=−(x−2)2+5 & g ( x ) = 4 x \textcolor{orange}{g\left(x\right)=4x} g(x)=4x on the interval [ 0 , 1 ] \left\lbrack0,1\right\rbrack [0,1]. Then set up an integral to represent the region's area and evaluate.