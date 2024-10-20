Sketch the region bounded by ﻿ f ( x ) = − ( x − 2 ) 2 + 5 \textcolor{blue}{f\left(x\right)=-\left(x-2\right)^2+5} f ( x ) = − ( x − 2 ) 2 + 5 ﻿ & ﻿ g ( x ) = 4 x \textcolor{orange}{g\left(x\right)=4x} g ( x ) = 4 x ﻿ on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 1 ] \left\lbrack0,1\right\rbrack [ 0 , 1 ] ﻿ . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area and evaluate.