Statistics for Business
A histogram is constructed with class boundaries 0-10, 10-20, 20-30, and frequencies 4, 7, 9. If the class width is changed to 20, what will the new class boundaries be?
A data set ranges from 8 to 92. You want to create a histogram with 7 classes of equal width on the TI-84. What should you set the class width (Xscl) to?
On a TI-84 calculator, which list is typically used to input a data set for histogram creation?
A student wants to input the following data set into a TI-84 calculator: 12, 18, 25, 30, 42. Which sequence of steps should they follow?
A researcher changes the class width from 5 to 20 in a histogram. How might this affect the interpretation of the data?
After entering data into L1, which sequence of buttons should be pressed to generate a default histogram on the TI-84?
What is the primary purpose of a histogram in statistical analysis?
If the window Xmin is set below the minimum data value, what is the likely effect on the histogram?
What is the role of class boundaries in a histogram?
What does the ZoomStat (option 9) function do when creating a histogram on the TI-84?