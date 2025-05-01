Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 6
Problem 6
After entering data into L1, which sequence of buttons should be pressed to generate a default histogram on the TI-84?
A
Y=, select histogram, then WINDOW.
B
MODE, select histogram, then ZOOM 6.
C
2nd Y= (STAT PLOT), turn Plot1 ON, select histogram, then ZOOM 9 (ZoomStat).
D
STAT, CALC, select histogram, then GRAPH.
