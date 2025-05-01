Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 5
Problem 5
A researcher changes the class width from 5 to 20 in a histogram. How might this affect the interpretation of the data?
A
The frequencies for each class will decrease.
B
The mean and median will change significantly.
C
The histogram will show more bars, making the distribution clearer.
D
Important details about the distribution may be lost due to fewer, wider bars.
