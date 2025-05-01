Skip to main content
Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator
Download worksheet
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is the primary purpose of a histogram in statistical analysis?
A
To show the correlation between two variables.
B
To visually summarize the distribution of a quantitative data set.
C
To compare categorical variables.
D
To display the mean and median of a data set.
